City Paying 15% 'Tulip Tariff'

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Flower clock tulips.



ANNUAL FLOWER BUDGET APPROVED



The city council approved a FY 2026 "flower budget" of $165K (not-to-exceed); a 15% tariff applies this year on tulips (and other bulbs) received from Ruigrok Flowerbuds, Inc. of The Netherlands - click.

Cost for the bulbs themselves is just over $37K -- but with an added 15% tariff of $5.5K. (Hyacinth and narcissus bulbs make up about $13K of that.)

After receiving them from overseas, the bulbs are grown in city greenhouses; the flowers are then used in late-winter/early-spring all around town.







2026 tulip invoice.









