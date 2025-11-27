City Paying 15% 'Tulip Tariff'

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Flower clock tulips.

 

ANNUAL FLOWER BUDGET APPROVED

The city council approved a FY 2026 "flower budget" of $165K (not-to-exceed); a 15% tariff applies this year on tulips (and other bulbs) received from Ruigrok Flowerbuds, Inc. of The Netherlands - click.

Cost for the bulbs themselves is just over $37K -- but with an added 15% tariff of $5.5K. (Hyacinth and narcissus bulbs make up about $13K of that.)

After receiving them from overseas, the bulbs are grown in city greenhouses; the flowers are then used in late-winter/early-spring all around town.


2026 tulip invoice.



Anonymous said…
Hard to believe we actually buy plants from overseas!
Thursday, November 27, 2025
