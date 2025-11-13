Development Moratorium Extended

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





The city council voted to extend the current nine-month moratorium on large new multiple occupancy and subdivision projects for anther four months and to table some proposed zoning amendments -- to allow more time to consider the amendments.

All new MOPs with three or more residential units and subdivisions with three or more lots less than 10,500 square feet are affected.

The city's Planning Commission had signed-off on the amendments last September but objections arose since to proposed new height limits, density, and proposed new residential/commercial ratios in the central business district -- among other things.

The delay will give the two newly-elected council members time to study the proposals before voting as well.

The zoning amendments originated in response to the city's latest comprehensive plan update, just completed in November 2024.

