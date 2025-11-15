Hermit Hut's New Home

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Proposed location.



RELOCATION COMING



This area in the photo above at the intersection of the logging and carriage road trails in the Flying Creek Nature Park is to be the new location for the famous round house hut when it is relocated from its current location in a commercial plaza on Parker Road at US 98.



An almost year-long fundraising effort by the 'Tolstoy Park Committee' was successful raising the $369K needed for the move -- based on earlier estimates by 'Wolfe House and Building Movers', a company with expertise in moving historic structures. (Half of that amount was provided by the Single Tax Corporation, using its lessees annual rent.)



According to the movers, the hut may have to be cut off at ground level for the move (and reassembled later), to clear overhang tree limbs and utility wires; the proposed route is Parker Road west to Scenic 98 then south to the park's entrance, then east up the carriage road trail about 200 feet to the new home site.







Proposed route.



Typical moving technique.





