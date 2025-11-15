Marina Channel Dredging Plan Approved

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Main channel.







Upper creek channel.

FLY CREEK MARINAS

The city council selected low-bidder M & N of Alabama Llc. ($718K) to dredge the main Fly Creek boat channel (10' depth) as well as a portion of the upper creek channel in vicinity of city boat docks.

The city and Fairhope Yacht Club will share the cost for the main channel but the city will bear all for the other -- per a supplemental memorandum of understanding with the club.

Dredging spoils will be used to replenish nearby beaches.

Dredging is needed about every five years, to maintain necessary depth.



Dredging areas.





