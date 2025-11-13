Recent Historic Preservation Success Stories

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Bell Building Coastal College Campus.



Summit St. Inn.

IN HISTORIC DISTRICTS



Several historic buildings and houses in the downtown area are undergoing renovation -- with varying degrees of preservation too:

1. Coastal Community College is refurbishing their old Bell/Museum Building, at 54 S. School Street.



2. The Summit Street Inn at 131 Fairhope Avenue is being restored for use as a "heritage" hotel. Owner is Shelly Springer.



3. The Single Tax Corporation is restoring their old Summit Street Library nearby at 10 N. Summit for use as additional office space.



4. 115 Fairhope Avenue has already been renovated and is being used as a vacation rental. Owner Powers Realty.



5. The Slosson/Stapleton house at 51 N. Bayview is being remodeled/refurbished by new owner Chadrick Williams.

6. The Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance has partnered with the city to renovate the facade of the former K-1/High School building on Church Street as well -- to be used to promote small start-up businesses.



All are in official city Historic Districts, either the Bayfront or Downtown. There is currently nothing preventing full demolition if the owners wanted too; the city's new Historic Preservation Commission has been encouraging voluntary preservation efforts for the past year. State/federal tax credits are available in some cases too.







Summit Street Library restoration.



115 Fairhope Avenue.



51 N. Bayview.













