County Set To Consider East Hwy 104 Rezoning

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Hwy 104, 10000 block.



PLANNING DISTRICT 37



During its next meeting (Dec 16), the Baldwin County Commission will consider rezoning 148 acres just outside city limits on east Highway 104 from RA to RSF-2 (40K square foot minimum lot size to 15K sq. ft. min.). (Roughly across the highway from 3Circle Church.)



Bertolla Properties, Llc is the owner. Jade Consulting is their engineer.



This is the same property where a 'Colony Village PUD' was informally proposed to the Fairhope planning commission recently, for input in case it were ever to be formally proposed and annexed into the city.

The city's planing commission did not officially indicate how it felt about the project but some nearby county residents voiced opposition (Verandas neighborhood).

NO PLANS PRESENTED YET

This application to the county commission is only for rezoning; no specific plans are associated with it at this time.



Baldwin County planning staff says the rezoning is consistent with the county's master plan and zoning ordinance, but makes no recommendation one way or another in the associated documentation.



(The Baldwin County planning commission no longer considers rezoning cases; that ended earlier this year. )

















