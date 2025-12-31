Water Well Number Eight Maintenance Continues

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

8717 Fairhope Avenue.



PUMP FAILED LAST SUMMER



Contractor Griner Services was working on well number eight again today; the water pump there failed last July and a temporary "submersible" one installed that works at a reduced capacity.



The city council awarded Griner the contract for the pump repair too last July for $54K -- but rescinded that last month and gave them a new one for $25K to just install another temporary pump -- and to rent it for $1K per week (not to exceed $25K).



A new, formal bidding process will have to be started for the main pump's more-costly complete replacement instead, according to the accompanying resolution.



FREQUENT PUMP FAILURES A CONCERN



Well number nine about a half mile east also failed about two months ago in a similar fashion; faulty installation methods were suspected as a possible reason for the failures (though never confirmed publicly), according to water department sources. (Two other water pumps failed in recent years as well, at wells 4 and 2.)







New Griner resolution.













