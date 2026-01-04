2026 Election Qualifying Begins

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





2026 election info.



NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION



Candidate qualifying for the November 3, 2026 general election begins tomorrow, January 5; numerous federal, state and county-level offices are eligible.



Anyone interested should contact county Republican or Democratic party offices to qualify for their primaries before January 23. The primary election will be on May 19.



FAIRHOPE-AREA CONTESTED RACES OF INTEREST SO FAR



The following have already announced their candidacies, but not yet officially qualified as of today (Jan 4).



Baldwin County Commission District 2: Angelo Fermo and Kyle Henderson.

State Senate District 32: Chris Elliot (I) and Mike Vandenheuvel.

Baldwin County Sheriff: Matt McKenzie and Anthony Lowery (I).

US Congress District 1: Jerry Carl, James Rees, Rhett Marques, Joshua McKee, Austin Sidwell, Clyde Jones (D).







