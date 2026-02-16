Aircraft Maintenance Building Expansion Underway

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





SEGERS AERO CORPORATION



Site work has begun for a new engine maintenance building behind the existing Segers Aero facility at 8100 Mcgowin Drive west of the airport. The Elpizo Corporation is their partner on the project.

A state/local tax abatement was granted to offset construction costs.

From a Sept. 2025 FT report:



"The city's Industrial Development Board heard a presentation from representatives of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, Segers Aerospace and the Elpizo Corporation for a tax abatement for a proposed expansion of their aircraft engine repair facility at 8100 McGowin Drive in the city's airport industrial park.

Segers wants to expand its existing MPO (maintenance and repair) facility by adding a new 55K square foot metal building on the south side of the property -- with 60 new parking spaces.

Elpizo Corporation would construct the $9 million facility and lease it to partner Segers who would invest in new equipment and hire 60 more employees, they said."









Mcgowin Dr. site.









