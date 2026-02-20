Another New Bank in Town

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Ruston, Louisiana-based Origin Bank is opening a branch at 508 Fairhope Avenue across from the post office, the former Renasant Bank location.

No opening date has been set yet.



Origin Bank is a regional community bank headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana, that has been in operation since 1912. It is the wholly owned subsidiary of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBK), a financial holding company with over $8 billion in assets.