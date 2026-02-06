Fairhope History Day 2026

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Mayor Sullivan looked on as winners of the Fairhope History Day event were announced by Historic Commission Chairman Mara Kovelsky at the museum this evening; full list of winners to be distributed later.



From an earlier FT report: "Local high-schoolers will be participating in a history competition at the city's museum on February 6 as part of state history month this April.

Historical Commission member and Fairhope high school 11-12 grade history teacher Ginger Golson is organizing the event here, with student projects to be judged during the monthly First Friday Art Walk, 6-8 PM at the city's history museum.

A state history day will then be held April 9; Revolution, Reaction and Reform are this year's themes to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

From the Alabama History Day's website (click):

"Alabama History Day invites you to get creative and demonstrate your critical thinking skills in our annual competition. The best thing about this competition is that YOU select the topic and the presentation format! Build a website, create an exhibit, write a paper, prepare a live performance, or film a documentary!"



