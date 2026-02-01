'Improvement District' Sought For CR 3 Golf Development

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

POINT CLEAR GOLF CLUB

Owners of a new residential development associated with the proposed Point Clear Golf Club on CR 3 south of Fairhope are asking the Baldwin County commission for an ‘improvement district’ — to help secure financing for the necessary infrastructure.

An improvement district in Alabama is a specialized, local public corporation or district designed to finance, construct, and maintain public infrastructure—such as roads, water/sewer facilities, parks, and parking—within a designated area. These districts, often initiated by property owners via petition, fund improvements by issuing tax-exempt bonds repaid through special assessments levied on properties that benefit directly, according to online reference sources.

The Fairhope city council already agreed to provide utility services for the development (except electric) via a resolution last March. Installation costs were to be shared with the owner/developer.

From a March 2025 FT report:

“UTILITY PROVISION AGREEMENT REACHED

The city council passed a resolution committing to providing water, sewer, and natural gas services to the Daniel Corporation’s proposed 310-lot single-family home development on 549 acres (still to be acquired) generally-located west of the airport, at the intersection of Greeno Road and CR 24, extending west across CR3 in the Barnwell/Pt. Clear area.”