Library's Courier Service To Resume?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

New MOU.



NEW PLAN COMING



The Times has learned a new library book courier service protocol is being developed by Baldwin County that may allow the Fairhope library to resume participation in the program, despite losing its state funding recently over the controversial challenged-book-location issue.



A new agreement (MOU) is being developed by the county that would effectively remove state funding eligibility as a qualifier for participation in the local courier service.

Smaller libraries throughout the county depend on larger ones like Fairhope to help provide books to their communities. Some Fairhope-area residents depend on the service as well, for various reasons.



Continuing the courier participation has always been a high priority for Fairhope library director Rob Gourlay.

The various municipal library boards around the county would have to sign-off individually on any new proposal before it going into effect in their own cities.

