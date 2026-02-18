Library Board Appointment Bill Advances To Full House

Fairhope, Alabama

SENATE BILL 26 MOVES ON

After two of three amendments were approved, the House Committee on County and Municipal Government voted 7-5 to give a favorable report and advance a bill sponsored by Fairhope-area District 32 State Senator Chris Elliot that would permit removal of local library board members "without cause"; the bill now advances to the full House for final consideration.

Four citizens from places all over the state spoke during the public hearing, all opposed to passage.



"FOR CAUSE" AMENDMENT DEFEATED

An amendment advocated for by member Sam Jones and others (opposed by Elliot) to change the wording to "with cause" failed earlier 6-5.



Fairhope-area Representative Jennifer Fidler first-voted in favor of this amendment; later she voted with the majority for a favorable recommendation of the bill itself, as amended.

TWO OTHER AMENDMENTS APPROVED

Another amendment to change wording in the bill for local library board membership to reflect makeup (ie. diversity) of the local community vs. the state as a whole passed unanimously; a second one to allow members of the appointing authority (ie. city councils) to serve on local library boards passed as well.

Fidler supported both of these (as did Senator Elliot but he had no vote).

COMPROMISE STILL POSSIBLE?

During the debate, Senator Elliot indicated he would be amenable to adding language that a reason for removal be given instead, versus a cause which he considered legal jargon and may lead to endless litigation.

A suitable amendment could still be added in the full house, according to the committee's chairman.







SB 26





