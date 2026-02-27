Pole Shortage Holding Up New Roundabout Street Lights?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Foundations and wiring have been installed -- and the new street lighting fixtures themselves are here but the contractor is still waiting for light poles to arrive before final installation at the veterans/flowerclock roundabout, according to city sources.

They should be shipped by March 6.

No reason has been given for the delay, but our own research indicates high demand worldwide may be one reason.

