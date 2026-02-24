Today's Prescribed Burn at FC Nature Park

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Scenic Hwy 98 entrance.



Another prescribed burn was conducted at the Flying Creek Nature Preserve park today.

Prescribed burning is the planned application of fire to a forest stand with the intent of keeping the fire within a confined area. This silvicultural tool allows forest managers manipulate the stand to achieve a desired outcome. One of the primary reasons to use controlled fire it to limit the amount of fuel build up on the ground and lessen the potential impact of wildfire. The widespread use of prescribed fire is one of the reasons the southeastern United States does not experience catastrophic fires seen in other regions of the country. Another benefit of prescribed burning is that it helps control competition and allow your crop trees to flourish. It is also necessary for some species, like longleaf pine to become established.









