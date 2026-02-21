Zoning Changes Intended To Limit Density/Protect Business District

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





BUILDING MORATORIUM EXPIRING SOON



Some proposed changes to the city's zoning ordinance should help preserve the downtown business district -- as well as limit population density citywide, according to councilman Burrell.

A current building moratorium (for larger multiple occupancy projects) imposed a year ago is set to expire next month; the new regulations are intended to be in effect by then.

The zoning change ordinance wasat the Feb. 19 council meeting; it will be voted on at the first council meeting in March.

Burrell: "That's pretty much the goal. We believe what every Fairhope citizen wants is to protect the central business district (CBD), keeping it viable place to have a business or live, and to control growth and population density."

These changes were triggered mostly by the results from the city's most-recent comprehensive growth plan update, completed about two years ago.

Some residential types will no longer be allowed in B-1 to B-4 zoned districts when it goes into effect January 1, 2027; existing ones would still be grandfathered-in though.

OTHER OBJECTIVES

Some other goals are to clarify allowed building heights and better-regulate apartment complexes, PUDS, and mixed-use building projects.



SOME RESIDENTS OBJECTED

Several residents of affected downtown-area neighborhoods currently zoned commercial objected to taking away residential options for their property -- as did architects from the WAV firm.

Given the short timeline, the council passed a resolution pledging to try to address their concerns with further legislation at a later date.

Resolution: "The governing body of the city of Fairhope resolves to start the process for amending ordinance 1263 (if adopted) to protect residential use of property that may be affected by current amendment proposals including B3a and B3b."

Councilman Conyers called the resolution "a sign of goodwill ... if we take action at the next meeting."







Use table changes.







Proposed changes.





