Artists Solicited For More Public Art

Sculpture #1, located at the roundabout intersection of Veterans Dr, Scenic 98, Hwy 104 and Section St, adjacent to the Nature Preserve Park and the Flower Clock, will serves as the northern gateway to the City downtown district.

Sculpture #2, located at the roundabout intersection of Hwy 13 and Hwy 32, with close proximity to the Fairhope Airport, Sports Complex, and surrounded by agriculture, will serve as a southern and eastern gateway to the City."

The COPA has been responsible for numerous art installations around town over the years including the floralclock itself.