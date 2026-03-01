Artists Solicited For More Public Art

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Veterans Drive Roundabout.
ROUNDABOUT SCULPTURES
The Eastern Shore Art Center is soliciting proposals from artists for sculptures at the new Flowerclock/Veterans Drive roundabout as well as the one at the CR 32/CR 13 junction.
Their Committee on Pubic Art (COPA) is to review the submissions until March 18th and then make selections.
COPA's announcement: "The City of Fairhope, Alabama is seeking qualified artists to submit credentials for the creation of two distinct, high-profile public sculpture projects. Leading this call is the Committee on Public Art, a committee of the 501c3 nonprofit Eastern Shore Art Association, Inc. This call serves as the initial Request for Credentials (RFQ).
Sculpture #1, located at the roundabout intersection of Veterans Dr, Scenic 98, Hwy 104 and Section St, adjacent to the Nature Preserve Park and the Flower Clock, will serves as the northern gateway to the City downtown district.
Sculpture #2, located at the roundabout intersection of Hwy 13 and Hwy 32, with close proximity to the Fairhope Airport, Sports Complex, and surrounded by agriculture, will serve as a southern and eastern gateway to the City."
More Details here -- click.
