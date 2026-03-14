City May Allow Certain Hemp Sales To Resume

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Proposed ordinance.



NEW ORDINANCE PROPOSED



A new city ordinance permitting the sale of consumable hemp products was introduced during the last council meeting; a final vote will be taken at the next meeting.

New state law HB 445 that went into effect last July made hemp sales illegal (ie. "smokable", vaping); all sales ceased in Fairhope then. But beginning on January 1, 2026 the same law allows for "consumable hemp" sales: beverages, topical, edible, and sublingual (under tongue) -- with strict new product testing, packaging, display and other requirements.



Municipalities may choose to issue hemp licenses the same as they do for alcohol sales -- through the state ABC Board -- for a $1K license fee.

NEW TAXES TOO



If approved, a 10% excise tax on hemp purchases applies, with 90% of that going to the state and 10% to the municipality.



Pharmacies, grocery stores, and hemp dispensaries are the eligible retailers mentioned in the state law. Notably, convenience-type stores are not included this time.



Specialty Retailers and Food Stores are ones specifically mentioned in the proposed new Fairhope ordinance.



ONE COUNCILMAN OPPOSED ALREADY



Councilman Gammon has said he will oppose the measure (potential negative health impacts) but Burrell called it no worse than alcoholic beverages already available.

The three others did not weigh in publicly yet.

COUNTY TO CONSIDER IT TOO

A similar measure that would apply outside city limits is on the Baldwin County Commission's agenda for March 17.

The positions of county commissioners are not known yet either.





