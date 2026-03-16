K-1 Tornado Damage Repair Underway

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 


March 2026

 

Restoration contractors have begun repairing damage to the old K-1 school on S. Church Street caused by a small tornado in September of 2022 (photo below), using the same old bricks.

The property is being converted for small technical business training/development (HATCH) by the Economic Development Agency (BCEDA).

The $5 million mostly grant-funded project should be completed by the end of the year.

 

October 2022

 

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
5 million grant? They could potentially make money if they bulldozed it down and put in a parking lot. Would benefit college students, visitors, park goers, etc.
Take the 5 mill and patch potholes/re-surface neighborhood streets.
Monday, March 16, 2026
Anonymous said…
cant do that dum dum ... grant's for the hatch project only ....
Monday, March 16, 2026
Anonymous said…
As soon as they pave a road around here they just turn around and dig it up again!
Monday, March 16, 2026
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