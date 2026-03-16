K-1 Tornado Damage Repair Underway

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





March 2026



Restoration contractors have begun repairing damage to the old K-1 school on S. Church Street caused by a small tornado in September of 2022 (photo below), using the same old bricks.

The property is being converted for small technical business training/development (HATCH) by the Economic Development Agency (BCEDA).

The $5 million mostly grant-funded project should be completed by the end of the year.