Misplaced N. Mobile Street House Relocated

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|February 2026
657 N. MOBILE STREET
A house on N. Mobile Street that was
constructed in the wrong place beyond required setback lines has now been
moved into compliance by Fauver House Movers.
From a June 2025 FT story:
"After hearing from city staff and attorneys
on both sides of the issue, the city's Board of Adjustments decided not
to allow a variance for a new home being built at 657 N. Mobile Street
for owners Robert and Melanie Roberts that violates the city's zoning
ordinance.
It became apparent recently that a porch in front and a walkway on the side are within the required "setbacks" from property lines, triggering a "stop-work" order from the building department, according to planning director Simmons.
The attorneys (one representing neighbors) pointed to
various possible sources for the error including the property owners
themselves, the now-bankrupt contractor, subcontractors, and the city
itself; but a missing (or overlooked?) survey prior to a building permit
being issued for pouring of the concrete slab seemed to be the prime
suspect, according to the consensus of opinions ... "
|Being moved earlier this year.