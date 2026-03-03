Misplaced N. Mobile Street House Relocated

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

February 2026



657 N. MOBILE STREET



A house on N. Mobile Street that was constructed in the wrong place beyond required setback lines has now been moved into compliance by Fauver House Movers.



The city's building department issued a 'stop work' order when the problem was first detected; the Board of Adjustments heard the case last Summer, but declined to take any relief action.

From a June 2025 FT story:

"After hearing from city staff and attorneys on both sides of the issue, the city's Board of Adjustments decided not to allow a variance for a new home being built at 657 N. Mobile Street for owners Robert and Melanie Roberts that violates the city's zoning ordinance.



It became apparent recently that a porch in front and a walkway on the side are within the required "setbacks" from property lines, triggering a "stop-work" order from the building department, according to planning director Simmons.

The attorneys (one representing neighbors) pointed to various possible sources for the error including the property owners themselves, the now-bankrupt contractor, subcontractors, and the city itself; but a missing (or overlooked?) survey prior to a building permit being issued for pouring of the concrete slab seemed to be the prime suspect, according to the consensus of opinions ... "



Being moved earlier this year.





