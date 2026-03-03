More Free Speech Activity On Greeno Road Today

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Pro-life demonstrators today.







'FREE SPEECH CORNER'?

There were anti-abortion demonstrators at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Greeno Road today; others may be held there later this month for various other issues, we understand.

Any such activity in public places is considered protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, including asking for donations (aka "panhandling") as long as traffic safety is not compromised (and all other laws are followed).











