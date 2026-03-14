New Site For Hermit Hut Surveyed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

DDG Inc. surveyors.



MOVED BY SUMMER?

Contractors surveyed the new site for the Hermit's Hut in Flying Creek Nature Park just east of the Visitors Center parking lot -- instead of several hundred feet up the nearby Carriage Road as was first proposed.

The change was made to improve accessibility (to final site) after consulting with a new civil engineering firms hired to help manage the move (Duplantis Design Group, Cypress Coast Consulting), using about $3.5K of the donations raised for the project last year.

Specifications for the move should be ready to put the project out for bids by April, with the actual relocation by this summer, he said.



