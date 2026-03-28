'No Kings Day 3' In Fairhope

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Eggplant costume.







Greeno Road today.



PROTESTING TRUMP ADMINISTRATION POLICIES



A lady dressed as an "eggplant" was the only costume we saw at today's 'No Kings Day 3' political demonstration on Greeno Road; she did say she was there in support of the protestor who was arrested for a different style costume at the last such event here.

We saw only one pro-Trump demonstrator, but numerous passers-by expressed audible/verbal (honks, yells) of support both for the president .... and for the NKD demonstrators.

As far as we know today's event went off without incident; pedestrian barriers were installed along the highway this time.

Organized by the Indivisible Baldwin non-profit organization self-described as "a grassroots movement with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda."



