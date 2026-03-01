'No Kings Day' Arrest Trial This Week

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Oct. 18, 2025 Fairhope protest.



Oct. 18 arrest via Twitter.



FAIRHOPE MUNICIPAL COURT



The municipal court trial for a demonstrator arrested during the 'No Kings Day' event on Greeno Road last October 18 is scheduled for this week: Wednesday at 2 PM at city hall. (Court is usually held in the council chambers where there is very limited space. We could not confirm it may be held in the civic center this time due to high interest.)

All Municipal Court cases are by bench trial, Judge Haymes Snedeker presiding; appeals may be made to state court though.



Renae Gamble was arrested by Fairhope police for "lewd conduct" according to various reports at the time: wearing a phallic costume and refusing to take it off. The defense calls it Constitutionally-protected free speech during a political demonstration.

POLICE PROCEDURES FOLLOWED

We did ask later if all Fairhope police policies were followed -- and were told that they were by a high PD source.



The Times covered the protest that day, but did not see the costume in question since the arrest was made before we got there.

We did see several other costumes that day though: Garfield, Handmaidens, et. al.

ANOTHER DEMONSTRATION PLANNED

The same Indivisible Baldwin organization is planning another 'No Kings Day' along the same stretch of Greeno Road on March 28 at 2:30 PM.







Garfield costume.



Handmaid shroud.



Unidentified costume.





