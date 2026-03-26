RESTORE Funded Sewage Upgrades Completed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Pier Avenue upgrade began in 2022.



GCR Council approval in March 2018.



USING BP OIL SPILL FINES



A $13+ million RESTORE grant-funded sewage collection system upgrade begun in 2020 has now been completed, according to sewer department superintendent Morefield.

This was project #25 adopted by the Gulf Coast Recovery Council during a meeting in March 2018 -- to reduce the city's SSO's (sanitary sewage overflows).

Signs were installed to highlight some of the locations over the years (ie. Pier Avenue, S. Section Street).



It included capacity upgrades to numerous sewage lift stations, replacement of leaking pipeline, installation of new emergency generators/pumps, and additional "side" storage tanks.



The 'Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States' Act was approved by Congress in 2012 -- in response to the 2010 BP oil spill.



PROJECT SUMMARY



"This project proposes the planning, engineering and design, and implementation of sewer system upgrades in the City of Fairhope. It will address the most urgent needs within the City of Fairhope sewer system by instituting major rehabilitation measures for the complete replacement of 4 main pump stations and rehabilitation of the major gravity outfall lines utilizing cost-effective and environmentally sensitive engineering solutions. The implementation of this project will protect the water quality of Mobile Bay by reducing the frequency of Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSO's) that occur within the City of Fairhope’s public sewer system"





New Twin Beech station in 2024.





