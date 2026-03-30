Walmart 'Package Store' Ok'd By City Council

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

THE ‘LIQUOR BOX’

The city council voted to issue a retail liquor license to Walmart for a ‘Liquor Box’ package store at their super center on Hwy 181.

To-go sales of liquor, beer, and wine will be allowed per their new license.

Building department sources say it likely will be located in vacant spaces up-front, possibly in the area of the former Mcdonald’s restaurant.

No timeline was mentioned.

This will be one of the company’s first package stores in the state: the first was in Tuscaloosa, which opened last summer.



