Another Condemned House Demolished

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

416 BARCLAY AVENUE

The house was demolished this week.

From an earlier FT report:



"After hearing from building official Erik Cortinas, the city council authorized demolition of a "dangerous" vacant house on Barclay Avenue within 60 days-- unless the owner steps in to do it sooner.

Cortinas said the city has been in communication with the owner many times since 2021, who promised to address it (rehabilitate or demolish) but that never happened -- so the city intends to hire a contractor to do the demolition itself -- and then put a lien on the property for financing.

He said he thought the original owner had passed away and the heirs could not agree on what to do about it now.

Three quotes will be solicited for the work; lowest will get the job.