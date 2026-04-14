Auditor Finds City's Finances Still Strong Last Year

CPA Warren Averett Llc. of Montgomery audited the city's finances for the last fiscal year and found no discrepancies:

"We have audited the accompanying financial statements of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, the aggregate discretely presented component units, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of the City of Fairhope, Alabama (the City) as of and for the year ended September 30, 2025, and the related notes to the financial statements, which collectively comprise the City’s basic financial statements as listed in the table of contents.

In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, the aggregate discretely presented component units, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of the City as of September 30, 2025, and the respective changes in financial position and, where applicable, cash flows thereof for the year then ended in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America."

A simplified "popular" audit and the detailed formal one may be found in the Treasury Department section of the city's website (click).

