Bancroft Street Corner Plaza Reconstruction Started

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|New design.
Contractor RH Deas Building Company is starting the reconstruction of the plaza on the corner of Fairhope and Bancroft Avenues, designed by Christian Preus Landscape Architect (cost $432K).
Design is similar to nearby Gaston Plaza; the adjacent sidewalk along Bancroft will be reconstructed as well.
No parking spaces will be lost, according to the engineers.
Construction could take up to 3 months.
No official name has been selected for the plaza.
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