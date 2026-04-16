Bancroft Street Corner Plaza Reconstruction Started

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





New design.



Contractor RH Deas Building Company is starting the reconstruction of the plaza on the corner of Fairhope and Bancroft Avenues, designed by Christian Preus Landscape Architect (cost $432K).

Design is similar to nearby Gaston Plaza; the adjacent sidewalk along Bancroft will be reconstructed as well.

No parking spaces will be lost, according to the engineers.

Construction could take up to 3 months.

No official name has been selected for the plaza.





