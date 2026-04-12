'E-Bike' Safety Crackdown Coming?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Library parking lot.



Proposed new ordinance.



"UNSAFE" OPERATION ADDRESSED



Kids doing E-bike wheelies on downtown streets and otherwise riding recklessly may become a thing of the past if the city council decides to enact new restrictions during this week's council meeting; they will apply to conventional bicycles, hoverboards, Segways, scooters, and other such mobility devices as well (but not those for the disabled, like wheelchairs).



The purpose of the ordinance is "to implement reasonable regulations on the operation and use of these types of mobility devices pursuant to the City's police power to protect the public health, safety, and welfare, to better promote the safe use and operation of regulated mobility devices, to prevent vehicular and pedestrian conflicts and other traffic hazards, to prevent hazards to public safety, and to enhance pedestrian and motorist safety."

Escalating penalties begin at $250 for first violations; confiscation is possible too in some cases.

Police chief Hollinghead said sometimes pursuit is difficult in the congested downtown especially, but some new ways are being developed.





