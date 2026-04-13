Fairhope's First 'Consumable Hemp' License Applied For

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

18153 Wright blvd.



KATHY'S PACKAGE STORE

During today's meeting, the city council will consider approving a specialty-retailer consumable hemp products license for Kathy's Package Store in the 'Shoppes at Pt. Clear' shopping center on S. Greeno Road.

This is the first CH application to be considered by the city since the enabling ordinance was approved during the council's last meeting in March; additional ones are said to be in the pipeline though.



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