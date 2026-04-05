Martins Returning To New Birdhouses

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





NEW GOURD TOWER DESIGN



After an absence of over a year because of construction in the area, purple martins are beginning to return to new birdhouses installed for them along the waterfront at the pier park, a Mobile Bay Audubon Society project.



Previous ones that were installed out in the bay there will not be returned because of chronic maintenance issues, according to the mayor.

They were first installed in the 1990s to provide shelter for the martins and help reduce mosquito populations.





2018 photo.









