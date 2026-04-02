Museum Archives Moved For Welcome Center Remodel

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Fire truck bay closed.



Storage container.



The archives of the Fairhope Museum of History have been moved from the top floor of the Welcome Center to the firetruck bay inside the museum to allow for remodeling the Welcome Center; some of the more durable items are being stored in an IPOD storage container in the parking lot.

The Welcome Center's exterior envelope is to be replaced due to chronic moisture intrusion issues; construction should be starting soon.









