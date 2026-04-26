Nearby Wedding Venue Purchases Old Barons Inn?





701 S. Mobile St.



Sunday photo.



TO BE RENOVATED



According to a Facebook post by the long-time owners of the 'Little Point Clear' venue nearby (Patricia Niemeyer Littleton), they have purchased the former 'Barons Inn' at 701 S. Mobile Street and it will be renovated into the 'Little Point Clear Scenic Inn'.



LPC: "We’re so excited about our newest venture and have purchased the former Barons Motel. Our sister property will be the Little Point Scenic Inn and will be open for vacationers in early 2027. The buildings will be renovated in a coastal, Fairhope vibe ... ."

Plans likely will have to be approved by the city planning/building department at some point too.

The main building was originally called the Magnolia Beach Motel, which opened in 1953. Original owner/operators were Mr. and Mrs. F. Wayne Hughes. The Khim N. Vira family owned and operated it in more recent years.



The building was heavily damaged by hurricane Sally in 2020.



(Besides the Facebook post by the new owner and a 'sold' sign posted there, no official confirmation could be found yet in government records; but we have no reason to doubt it. Stay tuned for updates ... .)

Proposed design provided by LPC.





