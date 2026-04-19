New Gas Station Coming To Busy Intersection

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Proposed location.



Likely design.



HWY 181 AT 104



A new Murphy Oil gas station is being planned for the northwest corner of the Hwy 181/104 intersection in east Fairhope.

Corte/Cave Mitchell 1 is owner of the 1/18 acre parcel in the Planters Pointe Shopping Center (aka Publix).

Access will be from the interior road only, Rockwell Blvd.

City will have to approve final plans.



There are two existing gas stations at the intersection, a Wawa and The Hub.









