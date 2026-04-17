New Roundabout Street Light Delay Update

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Veterans Drive roundabout.



STILL AWAITING PARTS



According to the city engineering department, poles finally came in and were installed and the fixtures themselves are here as well ... but the contractor now says curved connecting tubes between the two have not come in yet, holding up final completion of the new roundabout.



A central electrical control box will still have to be installed as well, to provide power.

No timeline was mentioned.

Stay tuned for more updates .... .







Similar style.





