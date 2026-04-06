Sailboat Race This Weekend At Municipal Pier

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Municipal beach today.
HYDRA-FOIL SAILBOATS
Set up has begun at Fairhope's municipal beach for the 'Fast Eddy Cup 2026' this weekend, put on by Performance Regattas; practice begins Tuesday and racing Friday at noon, according to the event's website. Another event is scheduled for late June.
Teams are competing for $15K prize money.
From their website: "Performance Regattas is bringing two weekends of nonstop foiling action to Fairhope City Beach — April 10-12 & June 26 – 28.
Race
once to win the regatta, or race twice for a shot at the series title,
bigger prize money, and a place in the Grand Finale!"
|Hydra-foil sailboat.
|Schedule
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