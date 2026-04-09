Sidewalk Design Change Proposed To Save Trees

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

301 Magnolia Avenue.



Church Street



CITY COUNCIL MUST DECIDE



What type of sidewalk or if one is installed at all will have to be decided by the city council after the planning commission gave its final approval to the Vatan mixed-use project at the NE corner of Magnolia Avenue and Church Streets (301 Magnolia).



The project's tree consultant (Ickes) is worried a conventional 6' wide sidewalk along Church Street would seriously-damage heritage tree roots and is recommending a 3' one be installed instead, or using pavers instead, or eliminating it altogether since there is not one anywhere else on that side the street, north of Magnolia.



During its April meeting, the planning commission gave its approval to the final plat design, but has no authority to waive sidewalk policy: only the city council may do that.







From a October 2023 FT report:

"The planning commission already gave its blessing to the proposed 3-storey, 9-unit, Vatan mixed-use development on .52 B-2 zoned acres in the central business district at the corner of Church and Magnolia -- and the city council is poised to do the same during its meeting Monday.

Commercial retail businesses are to occupy the bottom floors facing Magnolia; and the upper two floors will be residences -- with on-site parking provided.

Unlike the previous owner's earlier plan, most of the big live oak trees will be saved; the current owner is RW Llc. according to property records.

SE Civil is project engineer. "