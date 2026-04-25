Silverhill's Mayor Renews Criticism of Proposed Pre-school

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Lyles addressing School Board.







LACK OF PLANNING?



During the April 23, Baldwin County Board of Education meeting, Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles renewed his objections to current plans for a Early Learning Academy pre-school in his town to be located on the old elementary school's site, this time over possible traffic congestion issues.



Lyles said the parents drop-off car line for the expected 600+ students every morning could be up to 500 cars and stretch out onto major highways, possibly forcing his police officers to issue citations. He added his investigation found no traffic study was ever completed for the project.

As proposed, parents within about a ten mile radius would have to bring/pick-up their 4 year olds, since transportation is not provided. (Some three year old special needs students would have buses though).



Lyles had objected to the proposed design of the school at another meeting last year too; he said those objections still stand.

BOARD MEMBERS CONFLICTED

During a work session earlier in the week, school board members debated whether to move forward with the project at all -- or come up with a different plan.

At least two members wanted to look at different locations (other than Silverhill); others thought locating new preschools at existing community schools makes more sense: no lengthy drives for parents (Foley, Loxley, Summerdale, Daphne, Fairhope).

Adding on wings locally to existing schools would cost considerably more than building larger centrally located ones according to staff: up to three are currently planned ... eventually.

Other board members wanted to wait until a new superintendent is selected to decide, after the retirement of Eddie Tyler last month.



CONSTRUCTION BIDS NOT OPENED YET

Three sealed bids to construct the $30+ million Silverhill facility are still waiting to be opened -- whenever the Board decides how to proceed.

Adams and Stewart are the architects.





Pre school site.





