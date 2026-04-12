Suicide Confirmed Friday At Beach Park

FPD has confirmed a suicide early on the morning of April 10 at the base of the "steps" at north beach park. There was another one last November at the pier park just to the south. Some area residents say it was an older man, but that has not been confirmed yet.

From FPD: Update: The death investigation appears to be the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As the investigation continues, we appreciate the public's cooperation during this sensitive matter.

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Our officers are currently conducting a death investigation in the beach area, north of the Fairhope Municipal Pier. There is no threat to the public. Please be advised that vehicle and pedestrian access is restricted in the immediate area while the investigation is ongoing. We appreciate your patience and cooperation.