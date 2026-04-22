Twin 'Publix' Gas Stations Get Board's Go-ahead

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Likely design.



NEW MURPHY OIL STATIONS

The city's Board of Adjustments gave its conditional approval to two new Murphy Oil gas station/convenience stores: one at the Planters Pointe Shopping Center on Hwy 181 north of town and the other at the Shoppes at Pt. Clear on Greeno Road -- on the south side.

'Publix grocery stores already anchor each shopping center.



For gas stations in B-2 general business district zoning, the B of A must give a special exception, per the city's zoning ordinance.



These stations will be larger in size than the older, existing one in front of the Walmart on Hwy 181, according to the company's engineer; each new station will have 8 pumps.

Details (drainage, landscaping, etc.) will have to worked out during upcoming mandatory site plan reviews by the planning commission and city council.





Shoppes at Pt. Clear site.







Planters Pointe site.





