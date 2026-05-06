Big Fundraising Lead For Incumbent State Senate Candidate

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

District 32 election.


Latest campaign finance report.

SOUTHWEST BALDWIN COUNTY AREA

The latest-available campaign finance reports show District 32 incumbent Chris Elliot of Josephine with a big campaign cash advantage over challenger Mike Vandenheuel of Foley.

As of the May 4th report, Elliot had received $419K  -- compared to only $17K by Vandenheuel. 

Elliot has spent $497K campaigning so far -- to Vandenhuel's $22K (some addition non-contributed money included).

LAST WEEK'S CONTRIBUTIONS

Elliot received an additional $51K the week before and Vandenheuel received nothing, according to the electronically-filed data available from the Secretary of State's website (click). 

Largest recent donations for Elliot were from the NEWPAC and ALFORPAC: $10K each.

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY MAY 19

The primary election is May 19th. Since no Democrats qualified, the winner will be automatically appointed after the November general election.



Elliot week ending 5/4/26

Vanderhauvel week ending 5/4/26


Location: Baldwin County, AL, USA