Big Fundraising Lead For Incumbent State Senate Candidate

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|District 32 election.
|Latest campaign finance report.
SOUTHWEST BALDWIN COUNTY AREA
The latest-available campaign finance reports show District 32 incumbent Chris Elliot of Josephine with a big campaign cash advantage over challenger Mike Vandenheuel of Foley.
As of the May 4th report, Elliot had received $419K -- compared to only $17K by Vandenheuel.
Elliot has spent $497K campaigning so far -- to Vandenhuel's $22K (some addition non-contributed money included).
LAST WEEK'S CONTRIBUTIONS
Elliot received an additional $51K the week before and Vandenheuel received nothing, according to the electronically-filed data available from the Secretary of State's website (click).
Largest recent donations for Elliot were from the NEWPAC and ALFORPAC: $10K each.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY MAY 19
The primary election is May 19th. Since no Democrats qualified, the winner will be automatically appointed after the November general election.
|Elliot week ending 5/4/26
|Vanderhauvel week ending 5/4/26