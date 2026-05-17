Emergency Fuel Spill Cleanup

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Spill area.
CITY'S FLY CREEK DOCKS
The city council authorized a $27K contract for Hoffman Petroleum, Inc. of Mobile to clean-up a sandy area at the city docks where fuel spilled during recent dredging operations,
M & N of Alabama, Llc.was unable to complete the dredging project; their insurance will be billed for the clean-up cost.
Another company is now being sought to complete the dredging, per performance bond contract stipulations.
|January 2026 dredging.