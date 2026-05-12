Flowerclock Roundabout Completed

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

Completed May 2026


2019 photo.

 

AN EASTERN SHORE MPO PROJECT

With the final installation of street lighting this week by subcontractor Bagby and Russell Inc., the Flowerclock/Veterans Drive roundabout is officially completed, about two months late due to light-component parts procurement delays, according to city engineers.

Construction began March 16, 2025 by low-bidder Asphalt Services; cost was $1.6 million split between federal, state, and city governments. 

The new lights' modern design had to be per ALDOT's standards (compared to more ornamental ones just installed by the city on Veterans Drive on the north side), according to city electrical department supervisor Patterson.

(Two of the old globe-style street lights were retained to illuminate the flowerclock itself. )

MORE ROUNDABOUTS COMING?

Preliminary discussions have already begun about adding additional roundabouts, at the Twin Beech/Boothe-Bishop Road intersection and possibly Ingleside Dr./Fairhope Avenue too.

Modern design.
Street light controls.


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
A big improvement!
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Anonymous said…
A roundabout at N Ingleside will probably help with traffic flow but certainly won’t do anything to slow the traffic on N Ingleside which is a major problem.
Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Post a Comment