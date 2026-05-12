Flowerclock Roundabout Completed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Completed May 2026







2019 photo.



AN EASTERN SHORE MPO PROJECT



With the final installation of street lighting this week by subcontractor Bagby and Russell Inc., the Flowerclock/Veterans Drive roundabout is officially completed, about two months late due to light-component parts procurement delays, according to city engineers.



Construction began March 16, 2025 by low-bidder Asphalt Services; cost was $1.6 million split between federal, state, and city governments.

The new lights' modern design had to be per ALDOT's standards (compared to more ornamental ones just installed by the city on Veterans Drive on the north side), according to city electrical department supervisor Patterson.

(Two of the old globe-style street lights were retained to illuminate the flowerclock itself. )

MORE ROUNDABOUTS COMING?

Preliminary discussions have already begun about adding additional roundabouts, at the Twin Beech/Boothe-Bishop Road intersection and possibly Ingleside Dr./Fairhope Avenue too.



Modern design.



Street light controls.





