More 2026 Baldwin County Election Fundraising Records

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|May 19 primary election.
|Sheriff candidates fundraising.
|County Commission candidates fundraising.
FOR SHERIFF
Latest campaign fundraising data from the Secretary of State indicates incumbent sheriff Anthony Lowery ahead of challenger Matt Mckenzie.
Lowery raised $100K so-far in 2026 and McKenzie $30K according to the records.
FOR COUNTY COMMISSION
Commission candidate John Harris raised the most, $26K so far in 2026. B. J. Underwood spent the most, $32.5K.
Both incumbents James Ball and Underwood had $57K left at the end of the reporting period.
Go to the SOS's website for detailed individual weekly/monthly reports (click).
Election is May 19.