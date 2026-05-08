More 2026 Baldwin County Election Fundraising Records

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

May 19 primary election.



Sheriff candidates fundraising.



County Commission candidates fundraising.







FOR SHERIFF



Latest campaign fundraising data from the Secretary of State indicates incumbent sheriff Anthony Lowery ahead of challenger Matt Mckenzie.

Lowery raised $100K so-far in 2026 and McKenzie $30K according to the records.

FOR COUNTY COMMISSION



Commission candidate John Harris raised the most, $26K so far in 2026. B. J. Underwood spent the most, $32.5K.

Both incumbents James Ball and Underwood had $57K left at the end of the reporting period.



Go to the SOS's website for detailed individual weekly/monthly reports (click).

Election is May 19.

