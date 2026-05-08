More Municipal Golf Course Greens Being Renovated

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





QUAIL CREEK COURSE



Renovation of greens on the back nine at the city’s Quail Creek Golf Course has begun: completion is expected by mid-August. (Greens on the front nine were done last year.)

Practice putting greens will also be renovated. Temporary greens will be installed during the project.

Sur-Line Turf Inc. of Northport, Alabama was the low bidder for the contract: $199K.

Notice To Golfers at Quail Creek Golf Course:

“Tif Eagle grass will be introduced to Quail Creek on the Practice Putting green and back Side Greens. The greens renovation project will begin Monday May 4th. Temporary greens will be in front of the existing greens. Large 8” inch cups will be installed, and a Local Rule of Automatic Two Putt will be used during this time.

We would anticipate the Back Side greens to re-open near the 3rd week of August, weather permitting.”