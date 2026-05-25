More Trouble At Water Well 4

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

More Well #4 work.



Multiple failures.



CR 3 AT DAIRY ROAD



The city council authorized $55K for more repairs to a water pump at city well number four. This is the same defective pump that had already been replaced once before earlier this year under warranty, since it had been installed only about a year earlier.

The newest pump's bearing and shaft were found to be defective too this time, according to the documentation.

Griner Drilling Services is the contractor.













