Representative Fidler Explains 'Beau's Law' Vote

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Fidler's town hall.







DURING TOWN HALL MEETING



During a recent town hall meeting in Fairhope, District 94 Representative Fidler explained her controversial "no' vote for SB 361, Beau's Law concerning keeping dogs outdoors (video at bottom).



Senate Bill 361: "Relating to dogs; to provide methods for tethering and confining dogs; to provide certain standards of care for dogs kept outside; to exempt certain persons and activities; to provide criminal penalties for violations; ... ."



She cited a number of confusing last-minute amendments (see below) -- as well as the rejection of one of her own to allow local communities (who may already have such ordinances) to opt in/out as reasons.

According to Alabama Daily News, "two agricultural organizations with powerful lobbies in the State House – the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association – have publicly opposed Beau’s Law. Both organizations encouraged their members to contact their representatives to share their opposition to the bill."

Filder's family still owns Fidler Farms in the Silverhill community in Baldwin County.



The bill ultimately passed and was signed into law by the governor.





Many amendments.









