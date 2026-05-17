Snake Found Hiding In the Hermit's Hut?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Hermit's hut Sunday.



Sign left by visitors.



OR JUST A LIZARD?



A sign left by a visitor today warned of a snake in the stove at the Hermit's Hut in Montrose; someone else thought it was just a lizard.

A Times reporter made a "quick" search this afternoon but saw nothing there at all.

RELOCATION UPDATE



Mayor Sullivan said recently she hopes the long-anticipated relocation of the hut to city property at the nearby FC Nature Preserve will happen by July.

Contractors still have to be solicited for relocation bids for the city council to consider; then the low bidder must be selected per state law.





Hiding place?





